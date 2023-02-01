Lee Fentress – Executive Vice President, Business Development and Commerce

Lee Fentress is the executive vice president of business development and commerce at the Los Angeles Times, focusing primarily on revenue diversification, innovation and the creation of new programs and products for subscribers. His operational mandate consists of looking around the corner for growth and sustainability through innovation, strategic partnerships and acquisitions; intellectual property creation, development, syndication and licensing; and direct-to-consumer and affiliate commerce offerings.

Fentress originally joined the L.A. Times in 2017 and led the advertising division, managing the build out of the programmatic, branded entertainment, affiliate commerce, e-commerce and national sales teams, from then until The Times was returned to local ownership in 2018.

Prior to the L.A. Times, Fentress co-founded two consumer technology startups and he began his career at CBS Television and Sports Illustrated, working in cross-platform monetization and ad sales at both media companies. Born in Washington, D.C., Fentress graduated from Washington and Lee University.