John Canalis — Assistant Managing Editor, Administration

John Canalis works with editorial and finance to execute the editorial budget and serves as a liaison with the business side to develop and fine-tune initiatives that generate new revenue. He coordinates with senior management, Human Resources and the L.A. Times Guild on labor-related and personnel issues. His job includes oversight of Editorial Administration, Times Community News, L.A. Times en Español, LAT Expeditions and editorial events.

Canalis previously served as executive editor of Times Community News, which publishes the Daily Pilot, TimesOC, the La Canada Valley Sun, the Burbank Leader and the Glendale News Press. He came to The Times in 2010 from the Long Beach Press-Telegram, where he worked in multiple roles, including as business/city editor, assistant city editor, assistant editorial pages editor, columnist and county government reporter.

A lifelong Southern California resident, Canalis has a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Cal State Long Beach and an MBA from Pepperdine University. Canalis and his wife, a journalism instructor and freelancer, live with their daughter in Long Beach.