Priya Girishankar – Executive Vice President, Subscription Growth and Ad Operations

Priya Girishankar joined the Los Angeles Times as executive vice president for subscription growth and advertising operations in 2022. She oversees consumer marketing, creative services, customer service and advertising operations for the company.

Prior to joining The Times, Girishankar was the senior vice president of enterprise customer relationship marketing and general manager, Disney Rewards, at the Walt Disney Co. where she was responsible for building and leading the company’s first digitally led direct-to-consumer business. During a 20-year career with Disney, Girishankar pioneered a mutli-channel, enterprise-wide approach to acquiring and cultivating relationships with Disney’s key consumer segments. Before that, she worked with a variety of companies, both in house and as a consultant, on digital transformation, channel management, and customer acquisition and engagement strategies.

Girishankar holds a BA in economics from the University of Pennsylvania and an MBA from the Anderson School at UCLA. She is also deeply committed to the professional growth and success of women and girls. To that end, she is a member of CHIEF, a women’s leadership network, and is a board member of the L.A. chapter of Girls in Tech.