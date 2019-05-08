Hillary Manning – Vice President, Communications

Before joining The Times, Manning served as the communications director for a nonprofit research, development and advocacy organization, Cure Autism Now (acquired by Autism Speaks in 2007); membership development manager for the Santa Monica-based NPR affiliate, KCRW; marketing and events consultant for United Way of Greater L.A.; director of marketing for the 1999 FIFA Women’s World Cup organizing committee; and has held a variety of communications, media relations and marketing roles.