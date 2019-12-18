Nancy V. Antoniou – Chief Human Resources Officer

Nancy Antoniou is the Senior Vice President of Strategic Operations and Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) at NantWorks, a Los Angeles Times affiliated company, and is CHRO for the California Times, which includes The Times and San Diego Union-Tribune and their community and lifestyle publications in Southern California.

Antoniou joined NantWorks in 2011 and the California Times in 2019. At The Times, she is responsible for human capital; organization and employee development programs; recruiting, retention and total rewards programs.

At NantWorks, Antoniou focuses on strategy, human resources and corporate operations in the biotech, pharmaceutical, health care and technology sectors. She has also successfully overseen the integration of employee and organizational goals, including enterprise solutions and maximizing the engagement and effectiveness of leadership and the workforce. Prior to joining NantWorks, Antoniou was Senior Manager of Operations at Abraxis BioScience, a biotechnology company.

A native Angeleno, Antoniou graduated with a bachelor’s degree in liberal studies from Mount Saint Mary’s University in Los Angeles, Calif., where she also earned a Master of Business Administration, with a concentration in organizational leadership, and currently serves on the Board of Regents and Alumnae Association Board. She is also a Society for Human Resource Management Senior Certified Professional (SHRM-SCP).