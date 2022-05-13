Craig Nakano – Assistant Managing Editor, Entertainment and Arts

Advertisement
Craig Nakano is assistant managing editor for Entertainment and Arts, overseeing the Los Angeles Times’ coverage of TV, movies, music, fine arts, books and other culture.

Previously, Nakano was deputy entertainment editor. In the five years prior to that post, he was The Times’ arts editor, leading a team that produced definitive California coverage of art, architecture, theater, dance and classical music. During his tenure, his staff earned a Pulitzer Prize and an Online Journalism Award, among other accolades.

Nakano joined The Times in 2000 as an assistant Travel editor and later was Home editor. A graduate of the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University, he returned to his native California to start his journalism career at the Desert Sun of Palm Springs and the San Francisco Chronicle. He lives in Long Beach with his husband and son.

