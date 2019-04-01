Ghalib Kassam – Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer

Ghalib Kassam is EVP and Chief Information Officer for the California Times, which includes the Los Angeles Times and San Diego Union-Tribune and their community and lifestyle publications in Southern California.
Kassam has served as an IT consultant, information architect and strategic advisor to clients in the aerospace, broadcasting, healthcare, publishing, retail and transportation industries. From 2013 to 2016, he was CIO for Tribune Publishing. Prior to that, Kassam was a Partner II / Distinguished Architect at CSC, a global IT services and solutions provider. During 17 years at CSC, Kassam worked with clients, including Tribune Co., Kaiser Permanente and United Launch Alliance to name a few, to design, implement and manage effective worldwide IT solutions, leveraging both on- and off-shore knowledge teams to drive metric-based business outcomes.
In his current role, Kassam is leading a growing IT team that is focused on aligning a core mission of journalism with business transformation and technology strategies, optimizing operational service performance through continuous improvement initiatives.
He is a graduate of Grand Valley State University in Michigan and earned his Master of Business Administration from the University of Phoenix in California. He currently serves on the board of FOCUS Humanitarian Assistance, an international agency providing emergency relief to communities suffering from natural disasters or civil instability and High Tech Los Angeles, a college prep charter high school.