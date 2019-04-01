Ghalib Kassam – Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer

Kassam has served as an IT consultant, information architect and strategic advisor to clients in the aerospace, broadcasting, healthcare, publishing, retail and transportation industries. From 2013 to 2016, he was CIO for Tribune Publishing. Prior to that, Kassam was a Partner II / Distinguished Architect at CSC, a global IT services and solutions provider. During 17 years at CSC, Kassam worked with clients, including Tribune Co., Kaiser Permanente and United Launch Alliance to name a few, to design, implement and manage effective worldwide IT solutions, leveraging both on- and off-shore knowledge teams to drive metric-based business outcomes.