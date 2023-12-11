Ruthanne Salido – Assistant Managing Editor, Multiplatform Desk

Assistant Managing Editor Ruthanne Salido oversees the Los Angeles Times’ multiplatform desk and is co-chair of the Standards and Practices Committee.

She joined The Times in 1989 on the Orange County copy desk. She has edited or slotted on most of The Times’ desks, including Business and National. She was the Daily Calendar copy chief for five years and, most recently, has been the manager of the morning digital-only copy desk for about five years.

Salido also has worked on the copy desks of the Washington Post, Stars & Stripes, the Philadelphia Inquirer, the Orange County Register and the Pasadena Star-News. She holds a master’s in communications from Cal State Fullerton and a bachelor’s in journalism from Cal State L.A., where she was the student newspaper’s first Latina editor in chief. Salido belongs to the California Chicano News Media Assn. and the National Assn. of Hispanic Journalists.

She has two adult daughters, Elena Fuhrmann and Angela Fuhrmann-Knowles.