Mike Kechichian – Executive Vice President, Advertiser Marketing, Client Solutions and B2B Publishing

Mike Kechichian serves as executive vice president of advertiser marketing, B2B publishing and client solutions for the Los Angeles Times. With more than 25 years’ experience in media industry marketing and sales, Kechichian leads the business-to-business marketing and creative teams that develop strategies, campaigns and products for the company’s advertising clients and sponsored initiatives.

Kechichian originally joined The Times’ marketing team in 2006. By 2011, he was promoted to vice president of marketing and led execution of sales and marketing strategies, including product and new market development, and audience and revenue stream expansion. From 2016 to 2018, during the period The Times was owned by Tribune Publishing, Kechichian was promoted to oversee advertiser marketing and lead generation efforts for 10 markets across the country. In his current role, he oversees local, regional and national advertiser marketing for California Times’ full product portfolio, which includes the Los Angeles Times and The San Diego Union-Tribune.

Before beginning his career with The Times, Kechichian held a variety of marketing and sales roles in the media industry, including at ABC Sports, ESPN and CNN. Kechichian graduated from Cal State Northridge with a bachelor’s degree in marketing.