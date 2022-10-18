Steve Clow – Assistant Managing Editor, California Projects and Innovation

As assistant managing editor for California projects and innovation, Steve Clow helps guide ambitious journalism, with a mission of improving and showcasing the California staff’s talent, reporting and storytelling. He also acts as a liaison to L.A. Times Studios, “L.A. Times Today,” the podcast team, the events team and other platforms.

Clow has worked on some of The Times’ signature projects in recent years, including the podcasts “Dirty John,” “Man in the Window” and “The Trials of Frank Carson.” He also leads the team of reporters covering Los Angeles City Hall.

A Los Angeles native and graduate of USC, Clow joined The Times in 1993 and has spent time in several departments, including National, Sports and Calendar. Over the last decade in Metro, he has had a significant hand in some of the newspaper’s most recognized work, including coverage that received the 2015 Pulitzer Prize for feature writing and the 2016 Pulitzer Prize for breaking news. He also edited or participated in the editing of stories that have won Loeb, Edward R. Murrow, Mayborn, Overseas Press Club, RFK and Meyer Berger awards.