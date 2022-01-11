LA Times Today: She might be the most influential, nonfamous person in L.A.

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Some say Angela Manuel-Davis is one of the most influential, famous, nonfamous people you will ever meet.



L.A. Times staff writer, Julissa James, describes Angela as a fitness guru, stationary-cycling coach, and motivational speaker. Her ability to motivate is what has helped her reach worldwide notoriety.