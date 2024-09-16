Will Dodgers pitching injuries lead to Shohei Ohtani, World Series pitching hero?

The Dodgers have many injuries to their pitching staff. Will this lead to Shohei Ohtani becoming a pitching hero in the playoffs?

The Los Angeles Dodgers have injuries. Lots of pitcher injuries. Los Angeles Times beat writer Jack Harris with columnists Dylan Hernández and Bill Plaschke discuss what they can do about it, how they enter the playoffs with the pitching staff they have and discuss the big possibility of Shohei Ohtani pitching in the playoffs.