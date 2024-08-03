Substitution: Kelly Bishop will star in “Six Degrees of Separation” at the Doolittle Theatre for one week, Dec. 1-8, in place of Marlo Thomas. Bishop, a Tony-winner for her role of Sheila in “A Chorus Line,” will play Ouisa in John Guare’s drama until Thomas returns to the show Dec. 9 from a previously scheduled commitment.

<i> Arts and entertainment reports from The Times, national and international news services and the nation's press</i>

