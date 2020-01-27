Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Share

Colman Domingo on Kobe Bryant’s passing

Jan. 26, 2020
4:16 PM
Share
While speaking at a Los Angeles Times panel during the 2020 Sundance Film Festival, actor Colman Domingo, who stars in the film “Zola,” comments on the death of Kobe Bryant.