Livestream of the L.A. County district attorney candidates debate
The debate Tuesday at 5 p.m. between Los Angeles County Dist. Atty. George Gascón and challenger Nathan Hochman will cover issues such as safety, equity and quality of life for the residents of America’s most populous county. KNX News anchor Mike Simpson and chief correspondent Charles Feldman will be the moderators. Panelists will include L.A. Times reporters James Queally and Brittny Mejia and KNX News reporter Emily Valdez.
Share via