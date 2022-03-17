Future of Travel | Presented by Tourism Australia & Los Angeles Times B2B Publishing

This panel discussion will look to the immediate future of travel: what does it look like as we emerge from the pandemic, prioritizing health and safety as borders reopen and travel restrictions lift? Where will we travel, and what activities & experiences will we seek? The panel will also look beyond, to the future of aviation: from long haul, to space to supersonic travel.



Panelists:

Chris Allison, Tourism Australia

Christine Maguire, Tripadvisor

Vasu Raja, American Airlines

Jason Dundas, Dundas Media (Moderator)