How the California Tax Relief Plan Affects L.A. Businesses and Residents, Post-Wildfire Devastation

In response to the recent wildfires, the state extended the January 31 sales and use tax filing deadline for L.A. County taxpayers until April 30, 2025

After the devastating wildfires brutalized parts of Los Angeles earlier this year, Governor Gavin Newsom announced that the California Department of Tax and Fee Administration (CDTFA) had automatically extended the tax filing deadline for three months for taxpayers within Los Angeles County.

This came on the heels of the state also announcing that taxpayers in Los Angeles County would be granted a postponement to October 15, 2025, to file California tax returns on 2024 income and make any tax payments that would have been due January 7, 2025, through October 15, 2025. “California is taking greater action to continue supporting businesses that have been devastated by the Southern California wildfires,” the Governor announced. “We are strong because of the diversity of our businesses, and we stand by them – providing relief to aid them through this difficult time.”

CDTFA will also continue to offer relief and extensions to those impacted beyond Los Angeles County upon request. In addition to extra time to file, the state can provide relief from interest and penalties and create flexible payment plans for businesses. “We have the operational building blocks in place to make sure the government is there for all Californians. We care deeply about everyone affected, and we’re making sure that our business foundation remains strong and vibrant,” said Government Operations Agency Secretary Amy Tong.

“The loss resulting from these fires is devastating for business owners who have invested so much and worked so hard to succeed. Beyond the automatic extension, we encourage taxpayers who need help with any CDTFA program to reach out to us. Our team members are here to help taxpayers navigate their way to recovery,” said CDTFA Director Nick Maduros. CDTFA’s disaster relief includes:

• Extensions to file returns: CDTFA returns and payments due on or before January 31, 2025, have automatically been extended to April for Los Angeles County taxpayers whose last return was for less than $1 million in tax. This includes sales and use tax, as well as most other programs administered by CDTFA.

• Additional relief from interest and penalties: Impacted business owners not subject to the automatic extension or who require additional relief are encouraged to contact CDTFA for assistance.

• Copies of CDTFA tax records: Taxpayers who need to obtain copies of CDTFA tax records can receive replacements free of charge.

• Help with updating account information: This could include changing an address, opening or closing a business location or obtaining a copy of a seller’s permit or CDTFA-issued license.

The automatic extensions for sales and use tax returns and payments to April 30, 2025, are eligible to those taxpayers who owed less than $1 million in sales and use tax on their 2024 third quarter returns.

Annual licensing fees under the Cigarette and Tobacco Products Licensing Act and returns due under the International Fuel Tax Agreement are not extended.