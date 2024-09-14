Managing Director, Consumer Practice

Carl Miller is a managing director at Objective, Investment Banking & Valuation, where he spearheads the Consumer Practice. With over 15 years of experience in investment banking and transaction advisory, Miller has developed a robust track record in mergers, acquisitions, capital raises, restructurings and strategic advisory. Miller’s influence extends beyond transactions; he actively contributes to the Southern California business community and supports professional networking and educational events through organizations like the Association for Corporate Growth and the Exit Planning Institute. His involvement in industry conferences, such as MAGIC Las Vegas and Expo West, further amplifies the reach of Objective’s Consumer Practice. Under Miller’s leadership, the Consumer Practice has executed notable transactions, including the sale of Kindred Bravely to TZP Group, among others. The practice has received accolades such as the Consumer Discretionary Deal of the Year (Under $100MM) by the M&A Advisor. Miller is also recognized for his thought leadership, regularly publishing Consumer M&A market reports that provide valuable industry insights.