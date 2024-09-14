Partner/Team Leader, Entertainment/Co-Lead, Esports & Gaming

Nixon Peabody

Legal Services

Ellie L. Heisler is a leading attorney at Nixon Peabody, renowned for her expertise in the entertainment, beauty and fashion industries. She represents over 40 top content creators across platforms like YouTube, TikTok and Instagram, specializing in intellectual property protection and monetization. Her work includes negotiating brand and endorsement deals, navigating exclusivity issues and ensuring FTC regulatory compliance. Heisler is recognized for her significant contributions, being named in The Hollywood Reporter’s “Power Lawyer List,” Variety’s Legal Impact Report and Business Insider’s list of leading attorneys for digital creators. She has also been honored as one of the top 40 attorneys under 40 by the Los Angeles Daily Journal. Her extensive experience includes advising high-profile beauty and fashion brands, such as James Charles’ Painted, Nikita Dragun’s Dragun Beauty and Emily Ratajkowski’s Inamorata. Heisler provides comprehensive legal counsel on brand building, licensing and IP protection, frequently speaking on FTC advertising regulations and celebrity licensing.