General Counsel

Unio Health Partners

Southern Illinois University

PRIVATE COMPANY – SMALL TO MIDSIZE

Bart Peach, general counsel at Unio Health Partners, has been in the healthcare services industry since leaving law school in 2007 and has assisted in various categories within that specialty: gastroenterology, urology and radiation oncology (current), and many others. He started with boutique healthcare law firms and moved in-house with DaVita Inc. in 2014 and took his first GC role in 2020 with Veyo (patient transportation), taking them through sale to a competitor. Peach was based in Orange County with DaVita, San Diego with Veyo and now in Los Angeles with Unio Health Partners, a management services organization assisting in non-clinical matters to Unio Specialty Care (formerly Genesis Healthcare Partners P.C.).

