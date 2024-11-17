Chief Legal Officer Hanwha

Qcells USA Corp.

Stanford Law School

PUBLIC COMPANY – LARGE

Connie Shiping Hexun, chief legal officer at Hanwha Qcells USA Corp. (Qcells), is a visionary leader dedicated to fostering dynamic teams and driving renewable energy adoption across the U.S. Under her guidance, Qcells has significantly enhanced the renewable energy sector, earning a spot in TIME’s 100 Influential Companies of 2024. Managing a legal team of 15, Hexun provides strategic legal guidance for the sale and development of numerous renewable energy projects, including a landmark agreement with Microsoft for 12 gigawatts of American-made solar modules. This deal alone can power 1.8 million homes. She also oversaw legal matters for Texas’ largest battery storage project and led negotiations for a groundbreaking renewable project in Colorado that supports local youth initiatives.

