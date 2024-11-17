David Edward Wienir

Head of Business & Legal Affairs, HarperCollins Productions

HarperCollins Publishers

UC Berkeley School of Law

PUBLIC COMPANY – ENTERPRISE

David Wienir serves as the assistant general counsel at HarperCollins Publishers and head of business and legal affairs at HarperCollins Productions, where he oversees the development, production and distribution of various media adaptations based on company IP, including popular titles like “Carmen Sandiego” and “The Oregon Trail.” With over 16 years of experience teaching entertainment law at UCLA Extension, he has significantly influenced the field, offering courses such as “The Legal Primer for the Entertainment Business.” Prior to his current role, Wienir spent over a decade at United Talent Agency (UTA) and practiced at leading talent boutiques, representing high-profile clients including Steven Spielberg and Madonna. His accolades include the Outstanding Volunteer Award from Volunteer Lawyers for the Arts and recognition in Variety’s Legal Impact Report.

