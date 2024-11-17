Honoree: Dana Hirsch Lipman

General Counsel

Stand Up To Cancer

Loyola Law School

Dana Hirsch Lipman is a distinguished C-Suite executive and general counsel with over 25 years of experience, specializing in legal and business matters, including human resources, compliance, governance, employment law, organizational leadership and diversity, equity & inclusion (DEI). Lipman has dedicated herself to the nonprofit world and helping others through a variety of roles and initiatives. With a deep commitment to social causes, she has leveraged her skills and passion to drive positive change in communities. In that capacity, Lipman has held leadership positions in various nonprofit organizations, where she has focused on strategic planning, legal initiatives and program development to enhance the impact of these organizations. She has been actively involved in community outreach programs, working directly with underserved populations to understand their needs and provide effective support. She has been a vocal advocate for various social issues, raising awareness and mobilizing resources to address critical challenges. Her advocacy work has often involved collaboration with other organizations and stakeholders to amplify the impact of her efforts.

Lipman is known for her innovative approach to problem-solving in the nonprofit world. She has implemented creative solutions to address systemic issues, ensuring sustainable and scalable outcomes for the communities she serves.

In her current role, as the general counsel and SVP of human resources and labor relations for the Entertainment Industry Foundation (EIF) and Stand Up To Cancer (SU2C), Lipman oversees all legal, human resources and risk/compliance functions, including contract negotiations and drafting, litigation, mediation/ arbitration, investigations, policies and procedures, talent acquisition and recruitment, diversity, equity and inclusion, compensation and benefits, employee relations, training and development, employee reward programs and all HRIS and office support functions for all employees in more than 20 states and for over 30 fiscal program partners.

