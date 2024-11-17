Honoree: Desireé Talley

VP, Legal & Business Affairs

REVOLT Media & TV

St. John’s University School of Law

Desireé Talley is an award-winning attorney and creative advocate known for her impactful work in bridging the gap between law and pop culture. As the founder of POPLAW, she simplifies legal complexities, advocating for the fair representation and protection of creative minds. With a background in entertainment law and a career spanning roles at BDG Media, Viacom Media Networks (Paramount), ASCAP, Pandora Media (Sirius XM) and Turner Entertainment Networks (TruTV), Talley has honed her expertise in representing creatives. Her journey is fueled by her passion for storytelling and her commitment to influencing culture through law. Through POPLAW, she empowers creatives and artists by providing access to comprehensive legal resources, ensuring their intellectual property is safeguarded.

Today, as vice president of legal & business affairs at REVOLT Media & TV, Talley continues to shape the industry and champion the rights of artists. A graduate of Hampton University, St. John’s University School of Law and the Clive Davis Institute of Recorded Music at NYU, her journey exemplifies the transformative power of passion and advocacy in shaping culture. Over the last 24 months, Talley has spearheaded all operations in the legal department at REVOLT, including but not limited to several content acquisitions, development or linear, digital and social audiovisual shows; inducted over 20 new podcasts into the newly launched creator network and premiered a festival with over 30,000 attendees.

Talley has also emerged as a powerful media voice in the conversation where business, law and pop culture intersect. She is tapping into her creativity and taking her talents from behind the scenes to the main stage. She has been a featured speaker at The Creative Collective NYC’s CultureCon and partnered with General Assembly x Sofar Sounds for a discussion about Women In Music. Awarded as a Top 40 under 40 Lawyer from the National Black Lawyers Association, Talley has also been honored for representing creatives at the 2019 I Am African & I Can Awards.

