Khoi D. Dang

(David Frey)

General Counsel & Corporate Secretary

Icon Business Bank

Santa Clara University

PUBLIC COMPANY - SMALL TO MIDSIZE

School of Law Khoi Dang is general counsel and corporate secretary of Icon Business Bank, a seasoned legal advisor specializing in corporate governance, SEC compliance and regulatory affairs. Prior to Icon Business Bank, he was the chief legal officer for Southern California Bancorp, where he managed over $2 billion in M&A transactions and implemented corporate governance ahead of the Nasdaq uplisting. Dang also contributed to First Choice Bank’s IPO and facilitated over $400 million in SBA PPP loans during the pandemic. Previously as a partner at Duane Morris LLP and Horgan, Rosen, Beckham & Coren, LLP, he led over $10 billion in financial institution M&A deals. He has also served on the American Bankers Association’s DEI Advisory Board and the Vietnamese American Bar Association.