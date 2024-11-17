General Counsel

Verimatrix

University of London

PUBLIC COMPANY – LARGE

Michel Urich is an accomplished in-house legal expert with extensive global experience across industries, such as technology, banking, financial services, consumer products and entertainment. As general counsel for Verimatrix, he oversees critical legal functions, providing strategic guidance on risk management, corporate governance and business development. Previously, Urich held key legal roles, including general counsel at cybersecurity leader Edgewave, Inc. and assistant general counsel at Mitek Systems. At XLrator Media, he facilitated negotiations for over 200 film acquisitions and a prominent TV series. Fluent in French, German, Hebrew and Dutch, he brings a multicultural perspective to complex legal matters. Urich’s specialties include mergers and acquisitions, IP licensing, employment law and compliance with securities regulations, making him a trusted leader in legal and business strategy.

