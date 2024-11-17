Rodney Alan Rummelsburg

General Counsel

Airespring, Inc.

Loyola Law School

PRIVATE COMPANY – SMALL TO MIDSIZE

Rodney Rummelsburg has served as general counsel at Airespring, Inc. for 12 years, contributing to the company’s growth as a global managed services provider specializing in IT, network services and unified communications for various industries and government entities. At Airespring, he oversees a modest legal team, encouraging early engagement with legal matters to facilitate resolution. Rummelsburg has adapted the department to remote work, promoting collaboration through virtual meetings and maintaining team cohesion. Recently, he led efforts to expand Airespring’s international network, negotiating contracts with global internet service providers, enhancing the company’s competitive position. He also manages regulatory compliance, ensuring adherence to FCC regulations and implementing measures to combat unlawful robocalls, including those using deepfake technology.

