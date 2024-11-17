Associate General Counsel

Smurfit WestRock

UC Davis School of Law

PUBLIC COMPANY – ENTERPRISE

Shagha Balali is the associate general counsel at Smurfit WestRock, the largest paper company, and the sole California-licensed in-house attorney for the organization. Since joining in 2018, she has played a pivotal role in shaping corporate policies, ensuring compliance with California’s complex legal landscape and influencing practices across the U.S. Prior to her current role, Balali spent nearly 12 years as a principal at Jackson Lewis in Los Angeles. She chairs Smurfit WestRock’s Trade Secrets and Confidential Information Center of Excellence and oversees litigation matters, including class actions. She is also involved in her company’s women’s resource group and volunteers to support domestic violence victims and provide legal aid to her community. In addition, Balali has served as an adjunct professor of business law at Loyola Marymount University.

