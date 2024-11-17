Simone Antoinette Miller

(Mirza Hasanefendic)

General Counsel

Western University of Health Sciences

University of North Carolina School of Law

EDUCATION / NON-PROFIT / GOVERNMENT

As general counsel at Western University of Health Sciences (WesternU), Simone Miller is one of the few African American women in such a role, showcasing her legal acumen and strategic foresight. At WesternU, she built the university’s legal department from scratch, implementing a centralized contract management system and improving legal risk management. Miller effectively managed litigation, resolving significant cases like a $4.5-million class action settlement and enhanced governance with tools for conflict-of-interest tracking and legal training. Beyond her professional commitments, she volunteers with animal shelters and practices Ikebana, the Japanese art of floral arrangement, balancing work with personal passions. Miller’s mentorship of colleagues reflects her dedication to community and leadership excellence.

