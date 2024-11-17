Tina Anasaripour

Corporate Counsel

Phonexa

Southwestern Law School

RISING STAR

Tina Ansaripour serves as corporate in-house counsel for five companies, leading their legal and compliance departments. Her expertise spans strategic development, contract negotiations, corporate transactions, employment law, corporate governance and more. Ansaripour provides guidance on regulatory compliance, focusing on privacy and data security laws at both state and federal levels. With a strong background in commercial transactions, intellectual property, data privacy and M&A, particularly in the financial services and software-technology sectors, she has made significant contributions. She also advises financial institutions on regulatory compliance, working with agencies such as the CFPB and FTC. Ansaripour’s work includes risk assessments, updating privacy policies and ensuring compliance with consumer financial laws. An active member of the Online Lenders Alliance (OLA), she supports programs that uphold industry best practices and client fairness.

