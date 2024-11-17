VP & General Counsel

HCI Systems, Inc.

Western State University College of Law

PRIVATE COMPANY – SMALL TO MIDSIZE

Wahid Ezzat Guirguis is the vice president and general counsel at HCI Systems, Inc., where he manages risk and legal operations. Born in Cairo, Egypt, he migrated to Los Angeles, California and graduated cum laude with a B.S. in civil engineering from California State Polytechnic University, Pomona. Guirguis worked as a field engineer for Charles Pankow Builders and Hensel Phelps Construction before managing projects at the Los Angeles County Department of Public Works. After joining Hunt Ortmann, he specialized in construction law. Since becoming general counsel at HCI Systems in 2017, he has set up legal operations for affiliates and overseen significant growth, including expanding Control Systems, Inc. nationwide and achieving over $35 million in revenue for CMD Electric, Inc.

