Employment & Title IX Mediator

Reddock Law Group/Signature Resolution

UCLA School of Law

LABOR & EMPLOYMENT

Angela Reddock-Wright is a leading employment and Title IX mediator with nearly 30 years of experience in labor law. After a successful 15-year career as a litigator, she transitioned to full-time mediation and founded Reddock Law Group in 2011. Reddock-Wright is also a part of the prestigious Signature Resolution panel. A graduate of UCLA School of Law and Amherst College, she has mediated high-profile cases in various industries, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic. She is recognized for her expertise in race discrimination and sexual harassment cases and frequently lectures on workplace transformation and mediation. Reddock-Wright has been inducted as a fellow of the International Academy of Mediators and is a past president of the Southern California Mediation Association.

