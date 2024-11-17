(Narek Zohrabyan)

Principal Attorney

Avaness

Law Loyola Law School

LITIGATION

Founded by Aren Avaness, Avaness Law has emerged as a trusted name in personal injury law across California. Based in Burbank, the firm advocates fiercely for injured individuals, handling a range of cases from auto accidents to premises liability claims. Over the past two years, Avaness Law has experienced exceptional growth, marked by an increase in both the size of its team and the scale of settlements secured for clients. This success reflects the firm’s unwavering commitment to justice, built on a foundation of integrity, meticulous legal strategy and a deep understanding of the personal injury landscape. Renowned for its tenacious representation and personalized client service, Avaness Law continues to make a significant impact for those it serves.