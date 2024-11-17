(Gittings Photography)

Partner

Covington & Burling LLP

Stanford Law School

LITIGATION

Ashley M. Simonsen is a partner at Covington & Burling LLP in Los Angeles, specializing in class action and mass torts. She has successfully represented major clients like Meta, Microsoft and Capital One, excelling in early dispositive motions. Notable achievements include coleading a team that secured dismissals for Meta in over 1,000 lawsuits alleging addiction to its platforms, obtaining the dismissal of a groundbreaking class action against Microsoft regarding OpenAI’s ChatGPT and leading the dismissal of pandemic-related claims against Capital One. Additionally, Simonsen achieved a Second Circuit affirmance of a nationwide class settlement for Navient and managed multiple victories for Facebook in a UCL class action, setting important precedents in technology litigation.

