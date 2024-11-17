Brett McClure

Shareholder

Brett McClureis a shareholder and trial lawyer specializing in business disputes for clients ranging from Fortune 500 companies to startups and high-networth individuals. Recognized by The Legal 500 and the Los Angeles Business Journal, he has extensive experience as lead counsel in state and federal courts across various industries, including real estate, banking and technology. Prior to joining Frandzel, McClure was a litigation partner at a top global law firm and remains active in the legal community through several bar associations and his support for Children’s Hospital Los Angeles. His representative matters highlight his expertise in business litigation, real estate disputes, environmental cases, IP and trade secret matters and labor and employment claims, consistently achieving favorable outcomes for his clients through strategic litigation.

