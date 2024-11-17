Partner

Ervin Cohen & Jessup LLP

Southwestern Law School

BANKRUPTCY

Byron Z. Moldo, a partner at Ervin Cohen & Jessup LLP, is a leader in bankruptcy, receivership and creditors’ rights. With a career spanning decades, he regularly serves as a court-appointed receiver and assignee for the benefit of creditors and fiduciary in complex insolvency matters. Moldo has represented bankruptcy trustees, creditors’ committees and secured creditors, handling high-profile cases like the Skid Row Housing Trust receivership in Los Angeles. Recognized by Lawdragon 500, Super Lawyers and Best Lawyers in America, he also serves in leadership roles within the American Bankruptcy Institute and the National Association of Federal Equity Receivers. Moldo’s work has made a significant impact in the field of bankruptcy and receivership law.

