Principal

Jackson Lewis P.C.

Cardozo School of Law - Yeshiva University

LABOR & EMPLOYMENT

Connie L. Chen is a principal in the Los Angeles office of Jackson Lewis P.C., a leading workplace law firm. A skilled advocate for employers, she navigates complex cases in state and federal courts, including wage and hour disputes, wrongful termination and discrimination across industries such as hospitality, healthcare and entertainment. Chen co-leads the Asian American Attorney Resource Group and contributes to the firm’s mentorship program. She has served on the board of the Women Lawyers Association of Los Angeles and actively supports law students through various alumni initiatives. In the past 24 months, she has achieved significant case victories, particularly in wage and hour class actions, showcasing her expertise in evolving employment laws.