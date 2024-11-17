Partner

LTL Attorneys

Western New England University School of Law

LITIGATION

Cynthia Y. Sun is a partner at LTL Attorneys, specializing in litigation for the past 17 years in areas such as general liability, personal injury, product liability and consumer fraud. With a background that includes prominent minority-owned law firms in Los Angeles, she has represented clients ranging from individuals to Fortune 500 companies. Sun has a strong track record in litigation, having secured summary judgment in key cases, including Yaghoubi v. Ford Motor Company and Heredia v. Culver City Mall, LLC. As lead trial counsel, she achieved favorable judgments in consumer warranty cases and successfully defended against wrongful death claims. Deeply engaged in her community, she serves on the board of governors for the Southern California Chinese Lawyers Association and mentors young female and minority attorneys.

