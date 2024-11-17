Partner-in-Charge, Los Angeles

Hawkins Parnell & Young

University of San Diego School of Law

LITIGATION

Partner-in-Charge of Hawkins Parnell & Young, Elaine Fresch specializes in construction defect litigation, representing developers, contractors, subcontractors and construction product manufacturers. While trials in complex cases are rare, she has successfully handled federal trials and arbitrations in various commercial and real estate matters. Fresch also defends clients in general liability and construction accident lawsuits and represents product manufacturers in intricate subrogation claims. She serves on CLM’s Construction Advisory Board, co-chairs its Diversity and Inclusion Committee and teaches at CLM Claims College School of Construction. A sought-after speaker at industry seminars, Fresch is a charter fellow of the Construction Lawyers Society of America and received the Larry Syhre Commitment to Service Award for her contributions to the industry.

