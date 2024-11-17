Managing Attorney

Counts Law Firm PC

Loyola Law School

LITIGATION

Emahn Counts, founder and managing attorney of Counts Law Firm PC, has practiced law for over 20 years, specializing in business, family and real estate litigation. He has handled more than 1,000 cases across Southern California, representing major clients such as American Express, Porsche and Sallie Mae. His firm was featured in the Daily Journal for tackling entrepreneurial challenges. Counts has earned recognition from Best Lawyers in America (2024) and the Los Angeles Business Journal. Notable achievements include winning a $135k-settlement in a fraud case, securing $100k for property damages and obtaining the full title to a million-dollar family home. Before founding his firm, Counts led the Pasadena office of a nationwide litigation firm.