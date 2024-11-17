(¬© Gittings Photography)

Partner

Stradley Ronon Stevens & Young, LLP

Loyola Law School

LITIGATION

Esther E. Cho is a partner at Stradley Ronon Stevens & Young, where she leads the securities litigation and enforcement practice. With over 20 years of experience, she defends major financial institutions in state and federal courts and before arbitration forums like FINRA and the New York Stock Exchange. Cho recently achieved a complete defense verdict for a multinational investment bank in a multi-million-dollar FINRA arbitration involving allegations of improper liquidation of stock positions. As the partner-in-charge of the firm’s new Southern California office, she oversees strategic growth and promotes diversity initiatives. Recognized in top legal rankings, she is committed to advancing underrepresented legal professionals and regularly speaks on securities litigation and diversity in the legal field.