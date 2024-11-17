Partner

Munck Wilson Mandala, LLP

University of San Diego School of Law

LITIGATION

Eve Brackmann is a highly respected senior partner at Munck Wilson Mandala, leading the firm’s commercial real estate practice in Southern California. With a distinguished 20-year career, she has built a formidable reputation in real estate litigation and business disputes, earning recognition as a Best Lawyer in America since 2018 and a Southern California Super Lawyer since 2014. Brackmann’s extensive client roster includes a national grocery store chain and diverse industries such as retail, hospitality, logistics and cannabis. Active in the community, she co-chairs the Orange County Bar Association’s Mentoring Committee and is involved with several professional organizations, including the International Council of Shopping Centers. Her contributions extend to the OC Veterans Legal Institute and the USD Law Alumni Association.