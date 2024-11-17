Partner

Newell Law Group PC

University of Chicago Law School

LITIGATION

Felton T. Newell is the comanaging partner at Newell Law Group PC, bringing over 25 years of trial experience in litigation and employment law. He has represented Fortune 100 companies and high-networth individuals, having previously worked at Morrison & Foerster and Milbank, Tweed, Hadley & McCloy. Notably, Newell honed his skills at the Los Angeles City Attorney’s office, first-chairing over 20 criminal trials and leading civil jury trials since 2012. Active in professional organizations, he serves on the boards of the John M. Langston Bar Association and the California Association of Black Lawyers. He is a life fellow of the American Bar Foundation, dedicated to mentorship and contributing to various community organizations.

