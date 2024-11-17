Finalist: Andrew Charles Goldberg

Partner & General Counsel

Leonard Green & Partners, L.P.

University of Pennsylvania

Andrew Goldberg joined Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. (LGP) as the firm’s first inhouse counsel and is now a partner. As general counsel and chief compliance officer, he oversees all legal and compliance matters, including investments, fundraising and risk management. Goldberg has played a key role in LGP’s growth, helping to raise over $50 billion in capital and expanding assets under management from $14 billion to over $75 billion. He also leads LGP’s environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives and spearheaded the firm’s strategic expansion into GP-led continuation vehicles. He works closely with senior leadership and serves on the investment committee, advising on transactions and strategic initiatives. Goldberg is also active in the community, serving on the board of directors for CASA LA.

