Finalist: Andrew Ulloa

Head of Legal & Corporate Secretary

ChowNow, Inc.

Notre Dame Law School

Andrew Ulloa is a seasoned in-house counsel and business partner, having served at several L.A.-based companies over the past 11 years, including his current role as head of legal at ChowNow, a leading online ordering platform that connects independent restaurants with their diners. At ChowNow, he has guided the small but mighty legal team for the past three years. During his time in the role, Ulloa has implemented a novel contract lifecycle management enterprise program that has resulted in a 35% faster turnaround time in reviewing and executing company agreements. He has also served as a key corporate strategist in the face of regulatory challenges such as fee transparency and marketplace facilitator taxation, working with regulators to ensure the company’s ongoing compliance and significantly mitigating risk.

