Finalist: Asha Muldro

Deputy General Counsel

Guidepost Solutions

Columbia Law School

Asha Muldro is a senior managing director at Guidepost Solutions, bringing over 20 years of legal, investigative and compliance experience to her role. She leads compliance and incident response matters for diverse clients, including corporations, universities and nonprofits, while also serving as deputy general counsel for the firm’s global offices. As chair of the Los Angeles office and co-chair of the global compliance practice group, Muldro is a founding member of the firm’s diversity committee. Notable recent projects include leading the design of a compliance program for One Brooklyn Hospital System after a $664-million grant from the Department of Health and conducting assessments for clients like Disney, Snap and General Motors.

