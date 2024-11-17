Finalist: Christine Son

SVP, Legal, General Counsel & Secretary

Dine Brands Global

UCLA School of Law

Christine Son has been a key leader at Dine Brands Global for over 10 years, currently serving as senior vice president, general counsel and secretary. She is recognized for her strong engagement with franchisees, effectively safeguarding Dine’s franchise model against adverse legislation while supporting significant company growth through strategic acquisitions and refinancing. Son leads initiatives in collaboration with the International Franchise Association to advocate for franchisee interests, empowering them to influence legislation directly. In the past year, she has successfully guided Dine Brands through the acquisition of Fuzzy’s Taco Shop and a securitization refinancing, ensuring regulatory compliance and optimizing terms to enhance financial stability. A strong advocate for diversity, equity and inclusion, Son co-sponsors Dine APAN and actively participates in the company’s diversity and ESG committees.

