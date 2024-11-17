Finalist: David Katz

EVP, Chief Legal Officer and U.K. Executive Sponsor

Radnet, Inc.

Loyola Law School

In just four years with Radnet, David Katz has increased the size of his in-house legal department, where he now manages a group of 10 lawyers and support staff. During his time with the company, Radnet has grown from a market cap of less than $1 billion to over $4 billion now. Beyond a prolific career in private practice - most recently, 20 years as a partner at Perkins Coie LLP - Katz has been a model citizen for his community. He has volunteered his time with Malibu Search and Rescue for the last 30 years and spent the last 10 years as the captain of Malibu Search and Rescue.

