Finalist: Edward D. Castro

(Toyo Miyatake)

Associate General Counsel & Regional Legal Officer, Americas

Cushman & Wakefield

USC Gould School of Law

Edward D. Castro serves as the associate general counsel and regional legal officer for the Americas at Cushman & Wakefield, playing a pivotal role in legal oversight and business strategy across North and South America. A key member of the Americas Executive Committee, he has led initiatives that streamline legal processes and reduce costs, enhancing efficiency and client satisfaction. His leadership extends globally, supporting C&W’s Brokerage and Capital Markets services. A dedicated mentor and educator, Castro conducts regulatory trainings, empowering legal teams with knowledge on compliance and risk management. His commitment to education and community is demonstrated through his co-founding of the Intellectual Virtues Academy of Long Beach, a charter school fostering intellectual development in students.