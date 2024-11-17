Finalist: Elisa Nethercott

General Counsel

LA Family Housing

William & Mary Law School

Elisa K. Nethercott is the general counsel at LA Family Housing, a leading organization addressing homelessness and affordable housing in the U.S. With nearly 20 years of legal experience, she began her career as a corporate litigator at Foley Hoag LLP, focusing on white-collar issues and government investigations. She later advised defense sector clients on FCPA compliance at a boutique law firm in Washington, D.C. Seeking to make a greater impact, Nethercott transitioned to the nonprofit sector, first serving as chief compliance officer at the LA Conservation Corps. In her two years at LA Family Housing, she established compliance and risk management functions, created a new real estate development entity (LAFH BUILDS) and resolved several class action and PAGA matters.

